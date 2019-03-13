DUNN, Lawrence F.

DUNN - Lawrence F. Of Kenmore, March 6, 2019. Beloved son of the late Lawrence M. and Mildred Rosinski Dunn; dear brother of James M. (Denise) Dunn; uncle of Christine (Craig) Leonard, James M. (Paula) Dunn Jr., Timothy (Evelyn) Dunn, and seven great-nieces and nephews; devoted companion of Arlene Nowak. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Friday 3-7 PM, where Funeral will be held Saturday at 9:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Paul's R.C. Church at 10 AM. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com