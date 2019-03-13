Driver charged after striking parked cars on West Side

A Buffalo driver was charged with impaired driving after he crashed into two parked cars on Porter Avenue on Tuesday night, according to a police report.

Officers found the driver slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle, which broke down a few blocks away, according to the report.

The crash happened on Porter, between Prospect and Fargo avenues, at about 8:40 p.m.

Officers found Matthew P. Clancy, 24, near the corner of Porter and Busti avenues. He told officers he left a note on a car he hit, but the note did not have any actual information on it, according to the report.

Clancy, who refused to submit to a blood test, was arrested at 11:42 p.m. after being taken to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation. He was charged with two counts of driving while ability impaired by drugs, criminal possession of a controlled substance and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.