DILLON, Madeline E. (Webb)

DILLON - Madeline E. (nee Webb)

Of Lackawanna, at the age of 96 on March 12, 2019. Wife of the late Honorable John A. Dillon. Mother of Mary Shannon (William M.) Duggan and Noralyn A. Dillon, Esq. Sister of the late Hubert (late Viola) Webb, Charles (late Phyllis) Webb and Thomas (late Eleanor) Webb. Grandmother of Lisa A. (Matthew) Casper and Kathryn E. Caccavaio. Great-grandmother of Jack, Nathan and Mira Casper. Visitation Friday from 4-8 p.m. at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna. Friends are invited to join the family for the Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Mrs. Dillon was an Associate of the Sisters of Social Service and a member of the American Legion-Post 63 Ladies Auxiliary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sisters of Social Service, 296 Summit Ave., Buffalo 14214. Please visit

www.GANNONFUNERAL.com