DeVINCENTIS, Dr. Anthony F. Jr.

DeVINCENTIS - Dr. Anthony F. Jr. March 11, 2019, age 74, of Orchard Park, passed away after a lengthy illness. Beloved husband of 27 years of Mary Jane DeVincentis (Jablonski); devoted dad of Amanda (Mark) Meyers and Dr. Anthony F. (Dr. Jaya Nemani) DeVincentis III; dearest stepfather of Dr. Laura (Steven Polchlopek) Dombrowski and Christine A. Dombrowski; loving grandfather of Aden, Ezra, Mira and Soni; son of the late Anthony F. DeVincentis and Teresa M. DeVincentis (Bielli); also survived by sisters Dianna (late Kenneth) Shelley, Joanna (David) Hoyden; brother Dr. Joseph (Ellen) DeVincentis and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. The family will be present from 3-7 PM on Thursday at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 East Quaker St., Orchard Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Nativity of Our Lord Church at 10 AM on Friday. Please assemble at church. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. "Dr. Tony" practiced Podiatry in the Lovejoy and Orchard Park areas for 45+ years. He was very devoted to his practice and his patients and started the Podiatry Residency Program in Western New York. He enjoyed being a member of the Orchard Park Country Club for 30+ years. He loved playing golf with his buddies. He was a devoted husband and dad; his greatest love was his family. Condolences may be shared online at www.febrownsons.com