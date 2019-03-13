Depew schools closed due to power outage
All Depew Public Schools are closed Wednesday due to a power outage, according to a tweet from the Depew Police Department.
Authorities said the closings include Depew High School, Depew Middle School and Cayuga Heights Elementary School.
According to the websites of National Grid and NYSEG, there are no major outages in the area.
