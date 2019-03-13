Share this article

Depew schools closed due to power outage

|Published |Updated

All Depew Public Schools are closed Wednesday due to a power outage, according to a tweet from the Depew Police Department.

Authorities said the closings include Depew High School, Depew Middle School and Cayuga Heights Elementary School.

According to the websites of National Grid and NYSEG, there are no major outages in the area.

Keith McShea – Keith McShea is a staff reporter for The Buffalo News. He is a former deputy sports editor; before that, he covered high school sports for The News since his hiring in 1999.
