CRUZ, Lorraine M. (Korczak)

September 12, 2018. Beloved wife of Angel "Carlos" Cruz; loving daughter of the late Alois and Ida Korczak; cherished sister of Kenneth (Barbara) Korczak and Jeannette Korczak; dear sister-in-law of Gloria, Judith, and Emilio Sanchez; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden) Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4-8 PM. Mrs. Cruz was a Buffalo School Teacher for 36 years. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Saturday, at 9:30 AM. Share online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com