COSTANTINO, Nicholas C., Esq.

COSTANTINO - Nicholas C., Esq. Of Williamsville, entered into rest March 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen Biel Costantino; devoted father of Nicole Costantino (Andy Snover), Justin Costantino, Eric (Chrissy) Costantino, Andrew Costantino (Brianne Wopperer) and Nicholas B. Costantino; cherished grandfather of 20 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; loving son of the late Anthony P. and Bertha (nee Siegel) Costantino; dear brother of Henry Costantino (Paula Hadley) and the late Dr. Connie Costantino and Baby Costantino; fond nephew of Benny (late Berniece) Constantino, Nicholas (Claire), Estelle (Bernard), the late Mary (late Mickey) and the late Harold (late Sylvia); also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo funeral home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, Sycamore at Oberlin St., Buffalo on Friday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations in Nicholas' memory may be made to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy Church, P.O. Box 448, Buffalo, NY 14215. Online condolences shared at www.lombardofunerlahome.com