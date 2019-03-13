CLARK, Frieda M. (Forbrig)

CLARK - Frieda M.

(ne;e Forbrig)

Age 98, of Amherst, NY, March 11, 2019, beloved wife of the late Walter F. Clark; loving mother of Michael (Cindy) of Dallas, TX, James (Mary) of East Amherst, Patricia of Amherst and Barbara (Chuck) Gervase of Tampa, FL; grandmother of Brian (Michelle) Clark of Dallas, TX, Tara (Scott) Czamara of Snyder, Erin (Michael) Delisanti of East Amherst, Jeffrey Gervase of Tampa, FL and Jenna (David) Wiles of Tampa, FL; great-grandmother of Hunter, Samantha and William Clark, Kaitlin and Molly Czamara, Ryan and Mary Delisanti, Colin and Jack Wiles. The family will be present to receive friends TODAY, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner Hopkins), Williamsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ the King Church (Main and Lamarck), Snyder, Thursday at 9:30 AM. Family and friends invited. Everyone please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Frieda's memory to Brothers of Mercy, 10570 Bergtold Rd., Clarence, NY 14031. A special thanks to the nurses and staff of 3 West at Brothers of Mercy who attended to Frieda during her final months. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com