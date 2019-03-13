Carol A. Fanutti, 72, longtime director of Trocaire College's nursing program

Feb. 13, 1947 – March 8, 2019

Carol A. Fanutti, a registered nurse, teacher and longtime director of the nursing program at Trocaire College, died Friday under hospice care in Erie County Medical Center after a short period of declining health. She was 72.

“Teaching was my mom’s life,” said her daughter, Tammy DiCioccio-Olejniczak. “She really influenced a lot of nurses in her career and those nurses cared for her in the end.

“Many of her students were surrounding her during her illness,” she added, “and in her final days in hospice care, one of her students was by her side.”

Born in Buffalo, the former Carol Calianno was a 1964 graduate of Bishop O’Hern High School and a 1967 graduate of the E. J. Meyer Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.

She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing and education in 1978 from the University at Buffalo, a master’s degree from UB in 1984 and a doctorate in education from Syracuse University in 1993.

Mrs. Fanutti worked as a staff nurse and charge nurse at Meyer Memorial Hospital from 1967 to 1976 and at Kenmore Mercy Hospital from 1976 to 1986. She was appointed to direct the nursing program at Trocaire College in 1980 and was named dean of the Catherine McAuley School of Nursing in 2013.

The Town of Tonawanda resident retired last December.

Mrs. Fanutti received the Patricia Lavender Outstanding Educator of the Year Award in 2003 and was listed in “Who’s Who Among American Teachers,” “Who’s Who Among Executive Professional Women” and “Who’s Who Registry of National Business Leaders.”

She was a member of Pi Lambda Theta, the international honor society for educators, and was a member of numerous professional, nursing and educational organizations.

She was a program evaluator for the National League for Nursing’s Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation and a nominating committee member of the Council for Associate Degree Nursing in New York State. She was a former member of the board of directors of the Professional Nurses Association of Western New York.

She served on educational advisory boards for Kaleida Health, Daemen College and Erie 1 BOCES and on numerous committees at Trocaire College.

An avid reader, Mrs. Fanutti also enjoyed playing the piano.

She was married to Roy J. Fanutti Sr. in 1966. A superintendent of manufacturing at American Axle Co., he died in 2015.

Survivors include a son, Roy J. Jr.; another daughter, Nancy Geiger; her mother, Nancy Calianno-Schindler; a brother, Nicholas Calianno; two sisters, Sharon Giardina and Donna Tutwiler; and six grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Monday, March 11, in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Town of Tonawanda.