Cannoli chaos pays off: Paula's Donuts wins big for Hospice

The scenes at the Tonawanda, West Seneca and Clarence Paula's Donuts late last week were pure bedlam. Lines out the door, employees frantically assembling giant orders and a limited inventory that left many a late-arriving sweet-tooth empty handed. The specialty doughnuts vanished at all three locations before noon on three of the five days.

The debut of Paula's cannoli-filled doughnuts, made to order with a ricotta filling and chocolate chips inside a powdered doughnut, was a smashing success, as the locally owned business raised $61,278.95 for Hospice Buffalo by making 45,000 of the special flavor. According to an Instagram post by Paula's, employees totaled 300 hours of overtime in the five-day span to meet the demand.

"It's the people of Buffalo that make successful fundraisers like this possible," reads the statement on Instagram. "For everyone who thinks we should just 'simply make more donuts,' please know it was just not possible. We made as many donuts as we physically could."

Fifty percent of the overall proceeds benefited Hospice, which strives for quality end-of-life care for those suffering from a serious illness. The not-for-profit organization just announced that registration has opened for the annual Hospice Walk, slated for May 19 at Canalside.

This is wonderful news. Thank you all for your support! We can't thank you enough for your continued support @PaulasDonuts 💐🍩 #HospiceSpringBouquetSale https://t.co/jPext19I78 — Hospice Buffalo (@hospicebuffalo) March 12, 2019

With many social media users quipping they spotted faces - such as seals or Harry Potter villain Voldemort - in the protrusion of the doughnut's filling, Paula's sneaked in an amusing post.

Paula's teased that the cannoli-filled doughnuts would make a return after Easter.

*Read more:

- Paula's Donuts to open in Larkinville

- Before there was Paula's, Tonawanda had Jet Doughnuts

- Andrew Galarneau's favorite doughnuts in Buffalo

Email: btsujimoto@buffnews.com