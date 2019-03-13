Built to Spill to bring anniversary tour to Town Ballroom

Built to Spill will bring its massive new tour to downtown Buffalo at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 in the Town Ballroom (681 Main St.).

The beloved Boise indie rockers will return to town later this year, one of the 80 dates in the just-announced itinerary, as the group celebrates the 20th anniversary of its acclaimed record, the tight and accessible "Keep It Like A Secret," the follow up to the 1997 major label debut "Perfect From Now On."

Often tagged as the band's "pop" record, the landmark effort would would find itself placed on countless best-of lists and is considered by many to be one of the finest rock releases of the decade.

Advance tickets are $26 and will go on sale at noon Mar. 15 through the venue's ticket office, Ticketfly.com or by phone at 877-987-6487.

[Photos: Smiles at Built to Spill's Town Ballroom show last year]