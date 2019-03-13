BN Outdoor Calendar for March 13, 2019

March 15 – Deadline for ordering tree and shrub seedlings from Erie County Soil and Water Conservation District. Check out the application at www.ecswcd.org or call 652-8480 Ext. 5.

March 16 – NYS Winter Classic Sportsman’s Show, Dinner and Awards Ceremony at Batavia Downs. The Show is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner is 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with the Awards Ceremony to follow. You must register online at www.nyswinterclassic.com for the dinner. Cost is $28. Admission to the show is $5 but you will receive a $5 free play back for the casino.

March 16 – Eastern Lake Ontario Salmon and Trout Association Fishing Flea Market at the Brewerton Fire Hall, Brewerton. Call 315-515-8278 for more information.

March 16 – Eagle Watch with Buffalo Audubon at Aqua Lane Park from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Meet at the parking lot of the park. Pre-registration required at 585-457-3228.

March 16-17 – 72nd Annual Batavia Gun and Sportsman Show at Quality Inn and Suites, 8250 Park Road, Batavia from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Call 585-798-6089 for more information.

March 17 – Niagara Region 3D Archery Shoot at the Erie County Conservation Society, 13319 Miller Road, Chaffee from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Known yardage and range finders can be used. Walk-ons welcome. Call John Floriano at 725-5822.

March 18 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board meeting at the Wilson Town Hall starting at 6 p.m.

March 19 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio Street, Buffalo starting at 7 p.m.

March 20 – Rescheduled State of Skaneateles Lake, an informational DEC meeting on the current state of Skaneateles Lake's fisheries from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Homer Intermediate School auditorium, 58 Clinton Street, Homer.

March 20 – 1791 Society PAC Monthly Meeting at Weber VFW Post, 2909 South Park Avenue, Lackawanna starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Lynne Dixon, County Executive Candidate.

March 20 – Full Moon Walk: The Worm Moon at DeVeaux Woods State Park from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call 282-5154 to register.

March 20 – Equinox Moon at Knox Farm State Park from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call 549-1050 to register.

March 21 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY month meeting at the club house located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg starting at 7:30 p.m.

March 21 – DEC Finger Lakes Rainbow Trout Sampling at Naples Creek starting at 9 a.m. Route 245 bridge just north of the village of Naples.

March 21 - Erie County Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs monthly meeting to be held at East Aurora Fish and Game Club, 1018 Luther Rd, East Aurora starting at 7 p.m.

March 22 – DEC Finger Lakes Rainbow Trout Sampling at Cold Brook at 10 a.m. in the Hamlet of Pleasant Valley along County Route 88.

March 22 – Timberdoodle Time! At Evangola State Park from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call 549-1050 for more information and to register.

March 23 – Spring search with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Mark Carra at Beaver Meadow Nature Center in N. Java from 10 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration is required. Call 585-457-3228.

March 23 – 8th Annual Fisherman’s Paradise Flea Market/Swap Meet at Alexander Firemen’s Rec Hall, 10708 Route 98, Alexander. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Joe Kugel at 440-0004 for more info.

March 23 – North Tonawanda Owl Prowl with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr through the North Tonawanda Audubon Preserve from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pre-registration required. Call 585-457-3228.

March 23 – Lake Ontario Fisheries Symposium sponsored by NY Sea Grant and the Lake Ontario Sportfishing Promotion Council from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Finger Lakes Mall (adjacent to Bass Pro), Auburn. Expert panels and presentations on Lake Ontario. Register for free at https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/LakeOntarioFisheriesSymposium_112 in advance.

March 23-24 – Maple Weekend at some 175 maple producers across NYS from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.mapleweekend.com for details.

March 24 – Archery Winter League Shoot at Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, 13712 Genesee Street, Crittenden from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call Harry MacAlpine at 310-5253 for more information.

March 25 – Application deadline for DEC’s Day Old Pheasant Chick Program. Check www.dec.ny.gov for more information.

March 26 – WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited monthly meeting will be at the Orvis Shop, 4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville starting at 7:30 p.m. Margie Hanrahan and staff from Messenger Woods will speak on wildlife rehabilitation. They will have some birds from the center with them. The public is welcome.

March 30 thru April 27 – Eagle Watch at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, at Cayuga Overlook on Route 77 between 1-4 p.m. Call 585-948-5445 for more info.

March 30 – Owens Falls Trek with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Mark Carra for a walk through the WNY Land Conservancy’s Owens Falls Sanctuary from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Pre-registration required. Call 585-457-3228.

March 30 – Beaver Meadow Owl Prowl with Buffalo Audubon naturalist Tom Kerr at Beaver Meadow Nature Center in N. Java from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pre-registration required. Call 585-457-3228.

March 30-31 – Maple Weekend at some 175 maple producers across NYS from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.mapleweekend.com for details.

March 31 – Niagara Region 3D Shoot at the Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Known yardage and range finders can be used. Walk-ons welcome. Call John Floriano at 725-5822. This is the final shoot of the season.

April 1 – Opening Day, Inland Trout and Salmon seasons. Call the Randolph Stocking Hotline at 358-2050 for stocking info.

April 1 – Naples Creek Rainbow Trout Derby from 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. sponsored by the Naples Rotary Derby.

April 6 – Niagara Musky Association’s 25th Anniversary Banquet at Pearl Street Grill and Brewery, 76 Pearl Street, Buffalo starting at 6 p.m. Call Scott McKee at 225-3816 for tickets.

April 6 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association’s annual pen rearing project kick-off to assemble and float the pens at the Town of Newfane Marina, Olcott starting at 9:30 a.m.

April 6 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs Annual Awards Banquet at Cornell Cooperative Extension Niagara, 4487 Lake Avenue, Lockport starting at 5:30 p.m. Call Dave Whitt at 754-2133 for tickets by March 29.

April 6 – Lake Erie Outdoor and Fishing Show at the Clarion Hotel Marina and Conference Center, Dunkirk from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 6 – Birding by Car at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge from 10 a.m. to noon. Meet at the Cayuga Overlook along Route 77. Register by calling 585-948-5445.

April 6 – Birder Boot Camp: Intro to Birding at the Beaver Meadow Nature Center in N. Java from 10 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration required. Call 585-457-3228.

April 7 – 24th Annual Hunting Heritage Banquet of the Niagara County Gobblers Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation at Youngstown Vol. Fire Company, 625 Third St., Youngstown. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Dinner at 5 p.m. Call Pam or Herb Lederhouse for tickets at 791-3151.

April 11 – State of Lake Erie sponsored by NY Sea Grant at Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY Clubhouse, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least 3 weeks in advance.