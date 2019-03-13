Apartments at 1217 Delaware Ave. are in the heart of Buffalo

While driving along Delaware Avenue, it’s hard not to notice the two turquoise/blue buildings that would look more at home in Miami than the streets of Buffalo.

Love them or hate them, they are part of the city’s history.

On the west sits the Delaware Tower Condominiums, and on the east, the apartments at 1217 Delaware Ave.

While seemingly out of place among Buffalo’s older buildings, the structures, including 1217 Delaware Ave., do actually have a bit of a backstory. The steel beams used to construct them came from Bethlehem Steel, which was still in its heyday at the time.

“I know that the steel frame was constructed by Bethlehem Steel, and in fact, they received an award for how fast the construction was done,” said Heather Buchheit, property manager.

Today 1217 Delaware still has that 1960s vibe going on.

Yes, it might be one of the city’s most quirky (and recognizable) apartment buildings, but in an odd way, its become the eccentric family member we all come to accept.

Today, Glendale Development manages the apartments in the structure, which include both one- and two-bedroom apartments.

For location, the address at 1217 Delaware Ave. is ideal for anyone who wants easy access to public transportation or to be within walking distance of shopping and dining, including the Elmwood Village.

Positioned between Auburn Avenue and West Ferry Street, the residence also provides easy access to the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus as well as a short ride to hotspots like Canalside.

The unit shown here is remodeled, and located on the tenth floor, which is the top level. Unparalleled views of the city include the iconic towers of the Richardson Olmsted Campus.

All units have balconies. Units on the tenth floor have awnings that are installed in the spring. Other units are shaded by the balcony above it.

Entered from a common hall, the kitchen features plenty of storage in wood cabinets, a tiled floor for easy cleaning, a large island that can be used for both food prep and dining. The stove is electric, and all stainless steel appliances are Frigidaire.

The kitchen looks out over the main living room where the sliding glass doors lead to the balcony. This area, along with the bedrooms, is carpeted.

Both large bedrooms have with plenty of closet space. There is also a large linen closet in the hallway.



A main bath here is a tub/shower arrangement, while the master bedroom has it’s own bath with a walk-in shower.

The building has enough parking for tenants, as well as garages and carports for an extra fee.

Certain apartments can accommodate an in-unit laundry, if not there are on-site facilities along with storage cages that can be rented.

Also located on site is a workout room with treadmills, elliptical machines, as well as weights.

The building features one- and two-bedroom units, with rents starting at $1,300 that include heat, water and garbage. Electric and cable are extra. The building is also cat-friendly, with an added monthly pet fee.

The building halls are being renovated, but the charm of the original mail chute remains. The tube runs down the entire 10 floors, emptying in the main lobby where the mail boxes are located.

For more information about renting at 1217 Delaware, or any other Glendale property, call Heather Buchheit at (716) 748-6121 or visit glendalecommunities.com.