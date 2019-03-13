Angelo qualifies for match play in PBA Cheetah event at World Series X

Brad Angelo of Lockport qualified 14th Tuesday to make the 16-bowler match play field in the PBA Cheetah Championship, the first of the four PBA World Series of Boxing X events this month in Allen Park, Mich.

Angelo shot 1,085 in his first five-game qualifying block on Tuesday and 1,161 in the second with high games of 265 and 268.

Single elimination match play in the Cheetah pattern will be Monday with the finals televised live that night on FS1.

Ryan Ciminelli of Clarence was 73rd in the qualifying with 2,084. Western New York native Liz Johnson of Palatine, Ill. was 74th with 2,082/

Qualifying for the PBA Chameleon championship began Wednesday. The Scorpion pattern qualifier will be Thursday. Total pinfall from the qualifying rounds on the three patterns will serve as the qualifying scores for the PBA World Championship next week.