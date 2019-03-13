ALONZO, Sandra L. (Klee)

Of Lancaster, March 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert; devoted mother of Richard (Amanda) Niver; stepmother of Nicole Alonzo; loving grandmother of Mya, Justice, Brookelynn, Mark and Alyssa; dear sister of Rachel (Fred) Gaskill, Karen Lape, late Elizabeth Gretzler and late Bonnie (Butch) Losey; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, NY Thursday 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited. Flowers gratefully declined.