3 can't-miss shows: Greg Farley, Houses, José González

Greg Farley, 8 p.m. March 16, Mohawk Place (47 E. Mohawk St.), $7.

Roots artist Greg Farley will be making a pit stop at the downtown music venue. Formerly a 10-year member of the Catskills-bred, Americana act the Felice Brothers, the working-class musician has since moved on to peruse his own solo project following his long stint as the group's fiddle player.

While touring as part of Conor Oberst's backing band during the fall of 2017, Farley was able to write and record the material that would go on to make up the debut album. Shared last October, his freshman LP "Taker Easy" is a rollicking collection of heartland rock that recalls everyone from Son Volt to Titus Andronicus to Bruce Springsteen.

On hand for local support will be gravely voiced songwriter Tyler Bagwell and jangle-pop act Little Summer.

Houses, 7 p.m. March 18, the Tralf Music Hall (622 Main St.), $1.07 - $10.

Indie sadcore duo Houses will be setting up shop at the Theatre District venue to kick off the work week.

The Los Angeles by way of Chicago pair continues to tour in support of its 2018 release "Drugstore Heaven," the group's first offering since 2013's lush and ethereal "A Quiet Darkness." The EP's hypnotic single "Fast Talk" has been making the rounds of alternative radio stations, gaining the band a slew of new fans to make up for the lag in releases.

Part of Alternative Buffalo's rather active "You Saw Them First" series, the show is not yet sold out, so grab a ticket now before it is. Door tickets are a rare occurrence for this series.

Opening for Houses will be Rochester power pop outfit the Demos.

José González & the String Theory, 7:30 p.m. March 19, University at Buffalo Center for the Arts, Amherst; $29-$49.

Celebrated indie singer-songwriter José González's collaborative tour with the String Theory will take over the North Campus performing arts center stage.

After initially teaming up in 2011 for a well-received string of sold-out dates, the Swedish musician is once again out on tour with the avant-garde chamber orchestra to support the just-released live album "José González & The String Theory: Live In Europe." The two-LP set was recorded during the joint 2018 European tour and features re-worked versions of some of his most memorable songs and career highlights.

Gonzalez first caught attention throughout the blogesphere and college radio for his hushed, 2006 recording of the Knife's shimmering single "Heatbeats." He has since released three introspective solo offerings, his most recent being 2015's arresting "Vestiges & Claws," as well as a pair of records with his brooding indie-folk trio Junip.

As for the String Theory, the gonzo collective was formed in Berlin in 2006 as a grassroots creative workshop for international, multi-platform artists.