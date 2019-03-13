18 have applied for NCCC presidency

Eighteen people have applied to become the next president of Niagara County Community College, according to William L. Ross, chairman of the NCCC Board of Trustees. Thursday is the deadline to apply.

Ross said Wednesday that he doesn't know any of the applicants' names. He said he hasn't heard of anyone now on the NCCC staff applying for the post.

A 17-member search committee will choose three to five finalists for interviews and meetings with the faculty and the public between April 29 and May 2, Ross said.

The committee will recommend one person to the trustees for a vote during May. After ratification by the State University of New York Board of Trustees in June, the new president would take office July 1.