Woman charged in head-on crash that killed man, injured child

A Town of Collins woman has been charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter in a September 2018 crash in which a 66-year-old Wyoming County man was killed, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Allyson Rollek, 25, was arraigned Tuesday before Town of Concord Justice Timothy P. Frank.

The Sept. 29, 2018, collision killed Ralph Spaulding of Java Center. An 11-year-old boy who was a passenger in Spaulding's car suffered head injuries and was transported by Mercy Flight to Oishei Children's Hospital.

Rollek allegedly was driving westbound on Creek Road in the Town of Concord when she crossed the double yellow lines into the eastbound lane striking another vehicle head on. In initial reports about the crash, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said Rollek's vehicle came to rest in the middle of the road and that Spaulding's was found on its roof on the south side of the road. Rollek suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. Prosecutors say the collision occurred just after 2:15 p.m.

According to the District Attorney's Office, deputies at the scene said Rollek's manner of speech and demeanor were consistent with narcotic use and that testing of the defendant’s blood detected the presence of fentanyl.

Rollek was released on her own recognizance after her license was revoked. If convicted, Rollek faces up to seven years in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Christopher M. McCarthy of the DA’s Vehicular Crimes Bureau is prosecuting the case.