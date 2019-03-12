Police say woman charged with DWI had BAC triple the legal limit

A woman was arrested Wednesday in Allegany County for driving while intoxicated after allegedly recording a blood alcohol content three times the legal limit, according to New York State police.

Abbye N. Wyffels, 21, of Farmington in Ontario County, was arrested for aggravated driving while intoxicated. She recorded a .26 percent BAC, police said. The legal limit for intoxication in New York is .08 percent; .18 percent or more is considered evidence of aggravated DWI.

Troopers out of the State Police station in Amity, Allegany County, said they were investigating an accident at the 7-Eleven on Main Street in the Village of Almond when Wyffels exhibited obvious signs of intoxication. Troopers said she failed standardized field sobriety tests at the scene, was arrested and transported to the Amity station, where a chemical breath test recorded her BAC at .26 percent.

Wyffels was released with appearance tickets for Almond Town Court, where she is due to appear later this month.