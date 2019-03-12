Williamsville's Apple Wood Cafe moving to Orchard Park

Apple Wood Café, the restaurant and caterer on Williamsville’s Main Street, is moving to Orchard Park.

“On Friday, March 22 at 3 p.m., we will be closing our doors permanently,” owner Becky Morgan wrote in a statement.

The new space in Orchard Park will include more room for dining, private dining, and banquets, as well as a bar, she wrote. Her husband and business partner Mike Morgan is the former executive chef at OP Social Tap and Grille.

“We would like to thank all our customers and the Village of Williamsville for the support over the last seven years,” she wrote.

