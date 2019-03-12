WHITLAM, Edward C.

WHITLAM - Edward C. Of Angola, NY, March 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Regina (Benes) Whitlam and the late Claudia Whitlam; dearest father of Kimberly (Daniel) Halstead and Kevin Whitlam; stepfather of David Gottberg, Lisa Allen, Iwan and Daniel Iwanyczko; also survived by five grandchildren. Family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 1-3 and 6-8 PM at the Addison Funeral Home, Inc., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY, where Funeral Services will be held Friday at 10 AM.