VERRALL, Karen D. (Barnes)

Age 70, of the City of Tonawanda, March 8, 2019. Wife of the late Raymond A. Verrall, who died in 2006; mother of Melissa (John Jermy) Cannon, Joel (Christine) Cannon, Shari (late Joseph) Kogut, Scott (Kathy Burst) Verrall, Kevin (Patrice) Verrall, Kristin (Arthur) Helfeldt and Eon (Kelly) Verrall; also survived by 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sister of the late Gail Vogt, Marlene Marcy, Edward Barnes and sister-in-law of Beryl (late Edward) Barnes. Family will receive relatives and friends, Thursday, March 14th from 11 AM - 1 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be conducted on Thursday at 1 PM following the calling hours. Everyone welcome. A private burial will be in Acacia Park Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial contributions are preferred to Boys Town USA. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com