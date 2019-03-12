UB's Cierra Dillard, Summer Hemphill earn All-MAC honors

March 12, 2019 BUFFALO, NY – The Mid-American Conference announced their postseason awards on Tuesday with Cierra Dillard named First Team All-MAC, while Summer Hemphill earned Second Team All-MAC honors. "Congratulations to Cierra and Summer on their individual awards for first team and second team, respectively" head coach Felisha Legette-Jack said. "While this honor is great for Cierra and Summer they would be the first to acknowledge that this is also a team award. I believe if we continue to play throughout post season the world will see that we have more great players on our team as well. We Fight On!" After earning the second team nod a season ago, Dillard was placed on the first team this year for the first time in her stellar Buffalo career. She has taken her play to another level this season as she is averaging 25.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.9 steals in 36.3 minutes per game. The senior currently ranks second in the nation in scoring, free throws made (202) and free throws attempted (252) and third in field goals attempted (570) and final points (733). Dillard earned MAC East Player of the Week honors six times, setting a program record, while also going over the 2,000 career point plateau, between UMass and Buffalo, earlier this season. She also set the single-season scoring record, as she currently has 733 points, surpassing the previous mark of 708 set by Kourtney Brown in the 2010-11 season and also set the single-season record for free throws made and attempted as she is currently 202-of-252 from the charity stripe this season. The Rochester, NY native is on pace to set the UB career scoring record, with a current career scoring average of 20.3 points per game, and ranks in the top 10 in Buffalo program history in points (1,299), three point field goals made (176), three point field goals attempted (509), three point field goal percentage (.345), free throws made (331), free throws attempted (413), free throw percentage (.801) and assists (347). Hemphill earns second team honors for the first time in her Buffalo career as she is putting together the best season of her career in the blue and white. The 6-1 forward has turned into one of the most dominant post players in the conference this season as she is averaging career-highs in minutes (32.1), points (13.9) and rebounds (10.3) while making 58.5% of her field goal attempts and 70.0% of her free throw attempts. The Buffalo, NY native has produced a team-high 12 double-doubles and 17 double digit scoring efforts on the year. She currently ranks third in UB history in career field goal percentage (56.5), sixth in career blocks (116) and 12th in career rebounds (707).