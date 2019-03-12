Trump signs bill making National Comedy Center truly national

WASHINGTON – President Trump Tuesday signed the legislation that officially makes Jamestown's National Comedy Center just that.

“Jamestown is now to comedy what Cooperstown is to baseball and Cleveland is to rock and roll,” said Rep. Tom Reed, the Corning Republican who sponsored the bill.

The designation was included in a larger bill addressing natural resources management policy, which Congress passed two weeks ago. New York's two U.S. senators, both Democrats, joined Reed in pushing for the federal designation.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer called the center a "tourism magnet," and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand said it is "a celebration of talent."

The official federal designation of the National Comedy Center is expected to boost promotional efforts at the facility, which opened last year.