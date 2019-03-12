Trio with gun robs man at bus stop

A man waiting at a bus stop early Monday morning was robbed at gunpoint by three men, according to a Buffalo police report.

The 35-year-old victim told officers he was approached just before 12:30 a.m. by three men near the corner of Kensington and Leroy avenues.

One of the robbers displayed a chrome-colored handgun, the victim told police. The trio took cash and a pack of cigarettes, fleeing east on Kensington and then north on Federal Avenue, according to the report.