Thief takes purse outside North Buffalo store

A man stole a purse from a Grand Island woman waiting for a ride from the Tops Markets on Elmwood Avenue in North Buffalo on Monday night, according to a police report.

The 35-year-old victim told police she was outside the store waiting for a ride at about 10:50 p.m. when the theft occurred. The report indicated that the thief had a gun, but he did not display a weapon. It was not clear, however, how the victim knew the thief had a gun.