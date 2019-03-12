Video: Area police probe 11 armed robberies possibly by same suspect

Law enforcement from multiple jurisdictions in Western New York are investigating a recent string of 11 armed robberies that are "possibly linked to a similar suspect," according to the Town of Tonawanda Police Department.

Authorities say the robberies have occurred over the last three weeks at gas stations and convenience stores throughout Erie and Niagara Counties, with police from the Town of Tonawanda, Amherst, Niagara Falls, Village of Kenmore and the Niagara County Sheriff's Department working together to track down the suspect or suspects.

"The armed robberies are possibly linked to a similar suspect," the release stated.

That suspect is a white male wearing a black ski-type mask. Police say that on each occasion, the disguised male enters the store, displays a handgun and demands money.

The most recent robberies were a pair in the Town of Tonawanda on Monday.

Monday's first robbery took place at the Sunoco APlus at Niagara Falls Boulevard and South Ellicott Creek Road at 6:30 a.m. The second was after 7:30 p.m. at the Red Apple at 4205 Delaware Ave. In each robbery, an undetermined amount of cash was taken and the suspect fled the store on foot in an unknown direction.

Police ask that if anyone has any details about these robberies or if anyone can recognize the person in the video, call any of these agencies:

Town of Tonawanda Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 879-6633

Niagara County Sheriff’s Department at 438-3327

Kenmore Police Department at 875-4158

If a caller wishes to remain anonymous, call the Town of Tonawanda Police Department’s confidential tip line at 879-6606.