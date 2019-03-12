State legislators to hold public transit hearing in Buffalo

The State Legislature’s Democratic majorities will discuss public transit issues during a joint hearing in Buffalo at 2 p.m. Friday in City Hall.

Sen. Timothy M. Kennedy, chairman of the Senate's Transportation Committee, and Sen. Leroy Comrie, chairman of the Corporations, Authorities and Commissions Committee, will host the meeting with Assembly Transportation Committee Chairman William B. Magnarelli.

Lawmakers will receive testimony about public transportation as the Legislature prepares to pass a state budget in the next few weeks.

“Throughout these statewide hearings, we’ve listened to the concerns of many riders from New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley who rely on New York’s transit networks every day,” Kennedy said. “We look forward to taking these conversations upstate, and hearing directly from Western New Yorkers about their priorities so that we can incorporate their feedback into final budget negotiations.”