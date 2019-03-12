SMITH, Hubert A. "Hugh"

Of Orchard Park, entered into rest March 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Fannie (nee Lauricella) Smith; devoted father of David (Barbara) Smith and Cheryl Smith; cherished grandfather of Carla (Johnny) Graves, Christine Smith, and Philip (Kristin) Smith; great-grandfather of Giana and Aaron; loving son of the late Floyd and Mabel Smith; dear brother of James (late Carolyn) Smith, June (late Warren) Haas, and the late Harold (late Ellie) Blackwell. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-8 PM. Funeral Service will be held Thursday morning at 10:30 o'clock. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Smith was a US Army Veteran. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Hugh's name to either Journeys McGuire Group Palliative Care Program or the Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Your online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com