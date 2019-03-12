Sister Marie McTarnaghan, 86, teacher and principal in Catholic elementary schools

May 8, 1932 – March 9, 2019

Sister Marie McTarnaghan, a teacher and principal in Catholic elementary schools, died Saturday in St. Mary of the Angels Convent in Williamsville. She was 86.

Born in Warsaw, Elizabeth Ann McTarnaghan was one of three children and grew up in Geneseo, where her father owned an auto dealership.

While earning a bachelor’s degree at Geneseo State Teachers College, she spent summers working in recreational therapy at the Craig Developmental Center in Sonyea. She then taught for four years in the Iroquois Central School District and completed a master’s degree in education at Canisius College.

She entered the Sisters of St. Francis in 1958, took the name of Sister Marie and professed her final vows on July 1, 1964.

Sister Marie served as teacher and principal in elementary schools at SS. Peter and Paul, Williamsville; St. Gregory the Great, Amherst; St. Mary’s, Lancaster; Queen of Heaven, West Seneca; SS. Peter and Paul, Hamburg; and Most Holy Redeemer, Cheektowaga.

She returned to her home parish, St. Mary’s in Geneseo, as religious education coordinator from 1983 to 1987. From 1992 until she retired in 1999, she was principal of St. Aloysius School in Springville.

She also was director of novices for the Sisters of St. Francis from 1977 to 1979 and in recent years performed community service and prayer ministry at St. Mary of the Angels Convent.

Survivors include two brothers, Leroy and Donald.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, in St. Mary of the Angels Convent, 201 Reist St., Williamsville.