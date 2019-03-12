Signs of spring: Town of Tonawanda, Village of Kenmore lift parking bans

Snow? What snow?

With this week's forecast calling for possible days in the 60s and the calendar marching slowly but steadily toward spring, neighboring municipalities in the Northtowns have lifted their winter parking bans.

The Town of Tonawanda and the Village of Kenmore announced Tuesday that they halted their overnight parking restrictions. Residents can now park their cars on the street overnight. The usual end of the ban on overnight parking, which bans cars from being parked on roadways from 2 to 6 a.m., is April 1.

Both municipalities requested that in the case of a "significant snow event" residents use common sense and remove their cars from the streets so plows can go down streets unimpeded by parked cars. "Your cooperation is greatly appreciated," said the Town of Toanwanda's news release.

EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: This morning Supervisor Emminger announced the Town is LIFTING the overnight Winter Parking Restrictions, effective immediately. You can begin parking on the streets tonight. In the unlikely... https://t.co/qUkiENVcSA — Town_Tonawanda_PD (@TTPD) March 12, 2019