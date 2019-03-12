Roswell patients had a hand in latest Sabres ball cap

A pair of patients and an oncology researcher put on their thinking caps for the latest Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center fundraiser.

Emmett Jakubowski, 13, and Kathleen Theal, an adult patient – with an assist from Adam Sumlin, assistant professor of oncology at Roswell – provided creative direction for a new Buffalo Sabres baseball cap.

New Era Cap designed the limited-edition, blue, purple and white cap, which features a Sabres logo on the front and the cancer center’s hashtag social media handle, #roswellstrong, on the back.

The “Official Cap of Hope” will be available for $25 while supplies last at the Sabres Store at KeyBank Center, as well as Wegmans stores across the region; $5 from each cap sale will support cancer research and patient care at Roswell Park.

Sabretooth delivered caps on Tuesday to patients in the Katherine, Anne and Donna Gioia Hematology Oncology Pediatric Center.