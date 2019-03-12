Reporters' Notebook: March 12, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to labor union leader Lane Kirkland, born on this date in 1922, “If hard work were such a wonderful thing, surely the rich would have kept it all to themselves.”

• • •

OOPS! – Wrong date for the roast beef dinner this week hosted by the Ladies Auxiliary of Lewiston Fire Company No. 2. It’s 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the fire hall, 1705 Saunders Settlement Road. Cost is $10. For reservations, call 754-7617 or 283-7955.

• • •

TASTE TEST – Students bound for careers in restaurants and hospitality will compete in the 15th annual Taste of Education from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in Salvatore’s Italian Gardens, 6461 Transit Road, Depew, sponsored by the Western New York Chapter of the New York State Restaurant Association. Those attending will determine a winner by voting on offerings from each school’s food tasting station.

The evening also includes an Iron Chef competition, with students serving as sous chefs to local executive chefs. Rob Lederman from Rob’s Comedy Playhouse will be emcee. Tickets are $25 and are available at eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit scholarships to students continuing their education in the hospitality field.

• • •

TALKING POINTS – University at Buffalo law professor emeritus Susan Vivian Mangold, now CEO of the Juvenile Law Center in Philadelphia, will speak about the impact of foster care and the justice system on women and adolescent girls at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the St. Joseph University Parish Community Room, 3269 Main St. Hosted by the parish Committee on Social Justice, admission is free and all are welcome.

Historian Chuck Lachuisa will talk about Buffalo’s Pan American Exposition of 1901 at a meeting of the Greater Buffalo Bottle Collectors Association at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Hall, 205 Longmeadow Road, Eggertsville. Free and open to the public, it’s preceded by a club meeting at 7. For info, call Peter Jablonski at 440-7985.

• • •

FULL OF IDEAS – Featured artist Carol Siracuse will bring her own sketchbooks to demonstrate “The Art of Keeping a Sketchbook” at a meeting of the East Aurora Art Society at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Aurora Senior Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. All are welcome.

• • •

CURTAIN TIME – The North Tonawanda High School Drama Club will stage the first production in the school’s new Fine Arts Center, 405 Meadow Drive, when it presents the Broadway musical, “The Addams Family,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $10 and are available at NTSCD.booktix.com.

• • •

