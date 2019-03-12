Share this article

Former Ravens receiver John Brown averaged 17.0 yards per catch last season. (Getty Images)

Reports: Bills to sign wide receiver John Brown; schedule visit with DE Ziggy Ansah

Check another need off the Buffalo Bills' list.

The team reportedly has reached agreement on a contract with wide receiver John Brown, according to NFL Network's Peter Schrager.

The deal is reportedly worth up to $27 million over three years, according to Adam Caplan.

The Bills aggressively pursued Brown in free agency last offseason, but he elected to sign a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens instead. That started off as a good move, as he had 34 catches for 601 yards and four touchdowns when Joe Flacco was at quarterback. His production took a nosedive when rookie Lamar Jackson took over for the Ravens, as Brown had just eight catches for 114 yards and one touchdown over the final seven games of the season. Still, Brown averaged 17.0 yards per catch last year and has averaged 15.0 yards per catch in his career, so he gives the Bills a deep threat for quarterback Josh Allen.

Additionally, the Bills are also in pursuit of Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

