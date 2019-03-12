Report: Bills to sign former Washington OT Ty Nsekhe

The Buffalo Bills continue to rebuild their offense in the early stages of free agency.

The most recent move involves reaching a contract agreement with former Washington offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Nsekhe's deal is for two years and is worth up to $14.5 million, with $7.7 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports. That type of contract means the Bills see Nsekhe as a viable starting option, perhaps at right tackle in place of Jordan Mills.

As with the Bills' other reported signings, the deal with Nsekhe won't become official until 4 p.m. Wednesday, when the NFL's new league year begins. Nsekhe has been something of a super sub for the Redskins in recent years, serving as the team's swing tackle. He's started 16 games over the past four years, but appeared in 56. Even though he'll turn 34 during the 2019 season, he doesn't have a lot of NFL mileage, playing just 1,295 offensive snaps. More than 1,000 of those have come at tackle, although Nsekhe has also taken more than 200 snaps at left guard, giving the Bills some versatility.

Analytics website Pro Football Focus has given good reviews to Nsekhe's work, giving him a pass-blocking grade of 76.4 and a run-blocking grade of 70.7 over the past four years. In 249 pass-blocking snaps in 2018, PFF charged Nsekhe with allowing one sack, three quarterback hits and seven quarter hurries.

Nsekhe becomes the Bills' seventh offensive addition this offseason, joining center Mitch Morse, receivers John Brown and Cole Beasley, tight end Tyler Kroft, running back Frank Gore and offensive lineman Spencer Long.