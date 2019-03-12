Public hearing set on proposal to get stray cats adopted sooner

A public hearing will be held Wednesday about a proposed Erie County law that would shorten the wait time before unidentified rescue cats can be adopted.

The law would affect rescued cats at animal shelters whose owners cannot be identified by collar tag, microchip or other means. The law currently requires adoptable stray cats to be held for at least five days before they can be freed for adoption. The proposed law would shorten the wait to three days.

The hearing will be held at 6 p.m. in the Legislature Chambers on the fourth floor of Old County Hall, 92 Franklin St. The proposed law is expected to receive Legislature support.

Read the proposed law here: