Police break car window to attend to unresponsive man, arrest him

A Town of Tonawanda man was arrested on several charges Sunday evening after he was found passed out at the wheel in a turning lane of Twin City Highway, according to the City of Tonawanda Police Department.

Jacob T. Pettit, 18, was charged with driving while ability impaired, driving while intoxicated and other drug and traffic charges at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

City of Tonawanda officers said they found Pettit to be unresponsive inside his vehicle, with doors locked and his vehicle in drive, in the southbound left-turn lane of Twin City Highway at Fillmore Avenue. Police say efforts to awaken Pettit were unsuccessful, and that a fireman had to break the driver's side window to attend to him.

Once pulled out of the vehicle, police said Pettit showed signs of intoxication – he was lethargic and had slurred speech. Police said Pettit became combative with officers and he had to be restrained in the ambulance.

Police say that "a water bong packed with marijuana" was found in Pettit's vehicle.

Pettit was taken to DeGraff Memorial Hospital in North Tonawanda, where police say a drug resource officer determined that Pettit was under the influence of alcohol and depressants.

In addition to DWAI and DWI, Pettit was charged with obstructing emergency medical services, operating a vehicle impaired by drugs, possession of marijuana, second-degree harassment and three traffic charges. Pettit was held for evaluation.