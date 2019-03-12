Plan to lower speed limits around Buffalo schools moves forward

A Buffalo local law to lower the speed limit to to 15 miles per hour during designated times near more than 100 public, charter, private and parochial schools likely will be approved at Tuesday's Common Council meeting. The lowered speed limit would cover a one-quarter mile distance from a school building.

"All indications I've had from all of my colleagues, they all support this, the Buffalo Public Schools fully supports this," said North District Common Council Member Joel P. Feroleto, who introduced the ordinance.

Once approved, the next step will be to create an implementation plan based on New York State vehicle and traffic laws, which provide various enforcement options.

Council staff is scheduling a series of public meeting throughout the city for input on the plan.