PIWOWAR, Lucyna (Kopf)

Of Cheektowaga, NY, March 11, 2019. Wife of the late Jozef J. Piwowar; dearest mother of John (Diane) Piwowar and Lucyna (Bogdan) Nowacki; loving grandmother of Jaclyn (Brian) Bzibziak, Michael Piwowar, Julie (Sean) Smith and Christina (Marco) Cunha, and six great-grandchildren; sister of Helena (late Adolf) Bottke, Karl (Adrianne) Kopf, the late Anna (late Heinz) Kohler, late Stefan, late Ludwig (Marlene) and late Adolf Kopf. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666, where a funeral will be held Friday at 10:30 AM and from St. Philip the Apostle Church at 11:15 AM. Friends are invited.