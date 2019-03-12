OJEDA, Maria Antonia (Colon)

OJEDA - Maria Antonia (nee Colon)

Entered into rest on March 10, 2019, at the age of 82, in Buffalo, New York, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on February 24, 1937, in Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico, to Esperanza Cartagenia and Pablo Colon. Maria, often referred to as Tonia, enjoyed cooking, entertaining, gardening, and being creative. She was well-known for opening the doors to her home and helping those in need. She was well-respected in the communities in which she lived and served in New York, Florida, and Puerto Rico. She loved and was proudest of her family and was happiest when surrounded by them. No amount of words could wholly describe her, but she was best known and revered for her determination, perseverance, beauty, charity, wisdom, and courage. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her doting husband of over 55 years, Francisco Ojeda, as well as those of her eight children: Conception Virella (deceased, wife Lydia), David Virella, Jose Antonio Virella, James Virella, Eva Gonzalez (husband Juan), William Virella, Christine Cruz (husband Alfredo, both deceased), and Margie Young; 20 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; sisters Maria Isabel, Abigailee, Ramona (deceased), Margie, Clara, and Rosa (deceased), and brothers Gilberto Colon (deceased), Luis, and Ramon, as well as many loved nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Thursday from 4-9 PM and Holy Cross Church, Maryland and Seventh Streets, Buffalo, on Friday from 9:30-10 AM, where a Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com