A truck driver got his tractor-trailer stuck under the Young Street CSX bridge in the City of Tonawanda on Feb. 28, 2019. Police said it happened again Monday night. (Courtesy of the City of Tonawanda Police Department)

Not again. Yes. Again. Truck gets stuck underneath Tonawanda bridge

For the third time in less than a month – and at least the 57th time since 2000 – the driver of a tractor-trailer misjudged the height of the Young Street CSX railroad bridge and gotten wedged underneath.

This latest time, it happened at about 9 p.m. Monday.

City of Tonawanda Police Capt. Fredric Foels said a 25-year-old Canadian man from Brampton, Ont., caused "a bit of damage" to his trailer when it got jammed under the 11-foot-6-inch bridge.

He was able to back the trailer himself and police officers stopped him on Delaware Street.

The driver told the officers that he forgot his commercial GPS – which warns drivers about height restrictions – at his home and was using the GPS on his cellphone instead, Foels said.

The driver, whose name was not released, was issued three tickets.

Police said he was hauling paper products.

