NCCC and ECC both will play in junior college nationals

Niagara County Community College upset ECC in the NJCAA District 2 championship game on Sunday at the Flickinger Center. However, both teams will be in the field next week when the NJCAA Division II championship opens in at the Mary Miller Center in Danville, Ill.

ECC, the No. 4 seed, will get things rolling with a 10 a.m. game next Tuesday against Morton College of Illinois (21-12. ECC, which is 25-4, finished fifth in last year's national tournament.

NCCC (26-8) is the No. 9 seed and will take on No. 8 Wake Technical Community College of North Carolina at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.