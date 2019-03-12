Restaurants set fundraiser for Native Offerings Farm

Restauranteurs and chefs are coming to the aid of Stew and Deborah Ann Ritchie of Native Offerings Farm, whose barn burned down in November.

The fire destroyed the Ritchies’ 120-year-old barn, and put their organic farm maybe $200,000 in the hole after insurance.

A March 31 fundraiser at Lakeward Spirits Event Center at the Barrel Factory, 65 Vandalia St., will help raise money for farm essentials.

The Ritchies have raised organic vegetables and pastured meat for members of their community supported agriculture program since 2002. Native Offerings Farm produce has been a regular sight at the Elmwood Village Farmers Market, and fed customers in local restaurants.

Now some of those restaurants will be offering tastes on Native Offerings’ behalf.

Restaurants including Hutch’s, The Black Sheep, Black Iron Bystro, The Terrace at Delaware Park, Grange Community Kitchen, BreadHive, Elm Street Bakery, 100 Acres, Marble + Rye, and Barrel + Brine, have stepped up to provide attendees with samples of their cuisine.

The evening will include live music, basket raffles, a silent auction, and a cash bar. All proceeds except the bar go to Native Offerings, said Taura Laurenzi, who helped organize the event.

Pumpkin and chickpea curry, a vegan offering from The Black Sheep, and pastry hearts from Grange Community Kitchen, are examples of the food, which will cover vegans to carnivores, Laurenzi said.

Buy tickets through nativeofferingsbenefit.brownpapertickets.com, $10 children 2-12, $35 and up for adults, children under 2 free. The event will be from 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.