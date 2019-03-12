MILLER, Bernice B. (Boller)

MILLER - Bernice B. (nee Boller)

Of Elma, NY, March 11, 2019. Wife of Dean G. Miller; loving mother of Marcia (Neil M.D. D.D.S.) Scott, the late Thomas Miller, and her special sheltie companion Timmy; predeceased by a brother and sister; also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 10-11 AM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555) and where a Memorial Service will follow at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the NWAL Herding Dog Rescue, Inc., 690 Sunrise Ln., Alderson, WV, 24910 or a charity of your choice. Bernie will be missed by her family who she loved very much and who they loved and cherished. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com