Deaths Death Notices
MILLER, Bernice B. (Boller)
MILLER - Bernice B. (nee Boller)
Of Elma, NY, March 11, 2019. Wife of Dean G. Miller; loving mother of Marcia (Neil M.D. D.D.S.) Scott, the late Thomas Miller, and her special sheltie companion Timmy; predeceased by a brother and sister; also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 10-11 AM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555) and where a Memorial Service will follow at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the NWAL Herding Dog Rescue, Inc., 690 Sunrise Ln., Alderson, WV, 24910 or a charity of your choice. Bernie will be missed by her family who she loved very much and who they loved and cherished. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook