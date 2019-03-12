McTARNAGHAN, Sister Marie (Elizabeth Ann, OSF

McTARNAGHAN McTARNAGHAN - Sister Marie (Elizabeth Ann), Osf March 9, 2019, age 86, beloved daughter of the late Robert Leroy and Anna Adaline (nee Murphy) McTarnaghan; sister of Leroy (Beverly) and Donald (Patricia) McTarnaghan. Also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 2-8 PM at St. Mary of the Angels Convent, 201 Reist Street, Williamsville, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, March 15th at 10:30 AM. Family and friends invited. If desired, memorials may be made in Sister Marie's memory to the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com