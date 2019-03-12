MARDINO MARDOCHINO, Samuel

MARDINO MARDOCHINO - Samuel March 8, 2019, of Eden, NY, formerly of North Collins, NY, at the age of 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Hannah E. (Lynch) Mardino. Loving father of Kathy, Sam (Kelly) and the late June Mardino. Grandfather of Hannah, Mason Mardino, Alissa, Joe and Reiley. Brother of Neil (Shirley), James (Anita), Angie (late Monroe) Sherman, Robert (Darlene), Richard (Sarah) Mardino and the late Anthony (Lila), Peter (Viola), Ralph (Josephine), Alfonso, John (Madeline) Mardino. Brother-in-law of Lenore Mardino. Friends may call Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-9 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), Collins, NY, where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 9:15 AM, followed by a 10 am Mass of Christian burial from Immaculate Conception Church, Eden, NY. Sam was an avid hunter, cook, fisherman and member of Ringle Ranch card club "Jingles".