Police: Man doesn't turn down his music, ends up in jail

A man who allegedly refused to turn down his music early Monday morning was arrested and taken to jail, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Department.

Brian McAllister Jr., 44, of Cattaraugus, was arrested for disorderly conduct at 4:40 a.m. Monday following a reported noise complaint on Mill Street in the Village of Cattaraugus, deputies said.

"Mr. McAllister refused to turn down his music in the apartment building," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release, "resulting in him being charged with disorderly conduct."

McAllister was taken to the Town of Dayton Court for arraignment and was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $100 bail.