Lovejoy man who set fire that killed son charged with threatening children

A Buffalo father on probation after pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide in the death of his 7-year-old son was arrested over the weekend following a domestic incident, according to a Buffalo police report.

Joseph Conti, 54, was arrested Saturday night in an East Lovejoy Street home, according to court documents.

Conti has been accused of verbally threatening to physically harm a child, as well as punching a wall and threatening to harm two other children, according to the documents.

Conti, who was charged with three counts of child endangerment and two counts of second-degree harassment, is due in Buffalo City Court on Friday morning.

He was sentenced in November to five years' probation after he admitted in August he started the January 2018 fire that killed his son, Anthony.

Erie County Probation Department officials will be filing paperwork later Tuesday that Conti had violated his probation, a spokesman for the department said.