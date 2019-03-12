Letter: Omar, Tlaib have shown themselves to be anti-Semtic

One can criticize Israel and not be anti-Semitic. But … the authors of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement’s goal is to destroy the State of Israel not to improve Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib put a post-it note over Israel on a map and replaced it with Palestine. Her motives are clear. She wants to replace Israel with a Muslim Palestinian state.

Couple that with praising Louis Farrakhan who defined Jews as termites, Rep. Ilhan Omar and Tlaib are not just pro Palestinian, they are anti-Semitic.

Marlene Katzel

Buffalo