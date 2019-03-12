Letter: Let’s try not to disparage other countries, cultures

I don’t usually take issue with those who share their life experiences in My View, but I have to defend France from what I consider to be an unfortunate representation.

I have been to Paris at least six times; have never run into dog excrement in the cafes – or on the streets; smoking rules have changed; and with one exception I have always received courteous treatment.

The one exception: in a bakery I could not pronounce millefeuille (a Napoleon type pastry), properly, and could feel the disdain of the clerk judging my clumsy attempt to do so.

I think we do a disservice to people of other countries and cultures when we make a generalization of them in negative ways.

Sally Knox

Niagara Falls